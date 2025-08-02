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AC3360/11
Effectively captures pet hair and odor
Sharing your home with pets brings love and mess. The Philips Pet Purifier efficiently captures fur and neutralizes common pet odors. Its quiet operation and pet-friendly design create a cleaner, calmer home for you and your pets.See all benefits
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Smart Pet Purifier
Total
recurring payment
If you live with pets, you know how quickly pet fur builds up. This pet purifier uses circular airflow and the Bernoulli effect to lift and trap both floating and settled hair, removing over 90% in under an hour (1) for a cleaner home with less effort.
The pet purifier’s Active Carbon layer with Odor-Trap formula captures and neutralizes 5 common pet odors (2), including smells from pet waste, wet fur, food bowls, and litter areas. This helps your home stay fresh and welcoming.
With a CADR of 400 m3/h (3), this pet purifier delivers strong airflow that removes pet hair, odors, and allergens within minutes. It effectively purifies rooms up to 104m2 (3), making it perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or any space shared with pets.
The 4-layer system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter, Active Carbon, and Odor-trap formula. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), effectively removing pet fur, allergens, odors, bacteria, and viruses.
Designed for homes with pets, the purifier’s 10° tilt discourages climbing, while the pet-lock prevents accidental touches—keeping it stable and safe around curious paws.
The purifier offers four light modes that enable air monitoring and support fur capture. Air Quality mode shows real-time air conditions with color changes, while Ambient, Fire, and Fun modes gently attract pets to stay near the purifier.
The power cable is reinforced to resist chewing, helping prevent accidental damage from curious pets. This ensures safer use in pet-friendly homes.
Use the Philips Air+ app to change settings, adjust light modes, and monitor air quality. You can also use voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa to turn your pet purifier on and off, wherever you are.
In Sleep Mode, the purifier runs as quietly as 18 dB, softer than a whisper (5). This low noise level helps maintain a calm and peaceful environment, so your pets can relax or sleep without being disturbed, even during nighttime purification.
The outer pre-filter captures larger particles like pet hair and dust before they reach the HEPA system. It's easily removable and washable, extending filter life and efficiency.
The built-in AeraSense sensor scans the air 1,000 per second to detect changes in PM2.5, allergens, and gases. It adjusts the purification speed smoothly to avoid sudden airflow or noise that might disturb your pet. This ensures clean air and a calm environment all day long.
The pet purifier’s packaging is designed with sustainability and pets in mind. After unboxing, the cardboard can transform into a soft-edged shelter that’s perfect for hiding, lounging, or playing.
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