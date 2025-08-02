  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Effectively captures pet hair and odor Effectively captures pet hair and odor Effectively captures pet hair and odor
    • Play Pause

      PureProtect Pet 3000 Series Smart Pet Purifier

      AC3360/11

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Effectively captures pet hair and odor

      Sharing your home with pets brings love and mess. The Philips Pet Purifier efficiently captures fur and neutralizes common pet odors. Its quiet operation and pet-friendly design create a cleaner, calmer home for you and your pets.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Air Purifier

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      PureProtect Pet 3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      PureProtect Pet 3000 Series

      Smart Pet Purifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Effectively captures pet hair and odor

      Smart, quiet, and made for pet life

      • Designed for homes with pets
      • Targets 5 key pet-related odors
      • HEPA filter, activated carbon, odor-trap formula
      • Safe design for pets at home
      Removes >90% of flying pet hair in less than 1h

      Removes >90% of flying pet hair in less than 1h

      If you live with pets, you know how quickly pet fur builds up. This pet purifier uses circular airflow and the Bernoulli effect to lift and trap both floating and settled hair, removing over 90% in under an hour (1) for a cleaner home with less effort.

      Effectively removes pet odors

      Effectively removes pet odors

      The pet purifier’s Active Carbon layer with Odor-Trap formula captures and neutralizes 5 common pet odors (2), including smells from pet waste, wet fur, food bowls, and litter areas. This helps your home stay fresh and welcoming.

      Powerful, even in larger rooms

      Powerful, even in larger rooms

      With a CADR of 400 m3/h (3), this pet purifier delivers strong airflow that removes pet hair, odors, and allergens within minutes. It effectively purifies rooms up to 104m2 (3), making it perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or any space shared with pets.

      4-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      4-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      The 4-layer system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter, Active Carbon, and Odor-trap formula. It captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns  (4), effectively removing pet fur, allergens, odors, bacteria, and viruses.

      Pet-friendly safety features

      Pet-friendly safety features

      Designed for homes with pets, the purifier’s 10° tilt discourages climbing, while the pet-lock prevents accidental touches—keeping it stable and safe around curious paws.

      Light modes for air feedback and playful interaction

      Light modes for air feedback and playful interaction

      The purifier offers four light modes that enable air monitoring and support fur capture. Air Quality mode shows real-time air conditions with color changes, while Ambient, Fire, and Fun modes gently attract pets to stay near the purifier.

      Chew-resistant cord for added safety

      Chew-resistant cord for added safety

      The power cable is reinforced to resist chewing, helping prevent accidental damage from curious pets. This ensures safer use in pet-friendly homes.

      Control your purifier anytime with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your purifier anytime with the Philips Air+ app

      Use the Philips Air+ app to change settings, adjust light modes, and monitor air quality. You can also use voice commands via Google Assistant or Alexa to turn your pet purifier on and off, wherever you are.

      Whisper-quiet operation

      Whisper-quiet operation

      In Sleep Mode, the purifier runs as quietly as 18 dB, softer than a whisper (5). This low noise level helps maintain a calm and peaceful environment, so your pets can relax or sleep without being disturbed, even during nighttime purification.

      Washable pre-filter

      Washable pre-filter

      The outer pre-filter captures larger particles like pet hair and dust before they reach the HEPA system. It's easily removable and washable, extending filter life and efficiency.

      Smart Auto Mode with AeraSense sensor

      Smart Auto Mode with AeraSense sensor

      The built-in AeraSense sensor scans the air 1,000 per second to detect changes in PM2.5, allergens, and gases. It adjusts the purification speed smoothly to avoid sudden airflow or noise that might disturb your pet. This ensures clean air and a calm environment all day long.

      Eco packaging turns into a cozy cat home

      Eco packaging turns into a cozy cat home

      The pet purifier’s packaging is designed with sustainability and pets in mind. After unboxing, the cardboard can transform into a soft-edged shelter that’s perfect for hiding, lounging, or playing.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        Pet Air Purifier
        Technology
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Color
        Silk white
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Internet connectivity
        • Yes (Air + app)
        • Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        75W
        Air quality sensors
        PM2.5, allergens, gas
        Min. sound level
        18 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        52 dB(A)

      • Performance

        Max. room size
        104 m2
        CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
        400 m³/h
        Filter layers
        HEPA, AC, odor-trap formula
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Usability

        Air quality feedback
        Color ring
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Speed settings
        Yes (3 levels)
        Cord length
        1.8m
        Interface
        Digital (touch)
        Recommended filter change
        1 year
        Lighting Modes
        Yes (4 modes)

      • Safety feature

        Pet lock
        Yes
        Chew-resistant cord
        Yes
        Tip-over protection
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        22.2 cm
        Product Width
        47.2 cm
        Product Height
        46.2 cm
        Product Weight
        6.7 kg
        Package Length
        27.6 cm
        Package Width
        52.1 cm
        Package Height
        53.7 cm
        Package Weight
        8.75 kg

      • Energy Efficiency

        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50/60Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        4-in-1 HEPA filter
        Related Accessories 1
        FY3110/00

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) Settled hair removal tested by internal lab in 30m³ chamber using Pet mode. Airborne rate: tested by external lab in 3m³ chamber with Pet mode. Results may vary by environment, pet type, and quantity.
      • (2) Tested by external lab in a 30m³ chamber using Turbo mode for 1h. The five types of pet-related odors refer to: hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, methanethiol, acetic acid, and trimethylamine.
      • (3) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
      • (4) From the air flowing through the filter, tested according to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol of 0.003 µm.
      • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.