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EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

Discontinued

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EasySpeed AdvancedSteam iron

GC2678/36

EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2678/36 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 645.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 799.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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