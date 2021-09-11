2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.
2400 W
190 g steam boost
40 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.6
of 5
57
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Muslim lady
11/09/2021
Singapore
Easy to use
I need the wiring replacement because short circuit recently
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/36 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/36 Steam iron
Yiap
26/07/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Good price, good feature.
Easy to use. Perform as described. Fast to heat up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/36 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/36 Steam iron
Vicky Gopal
29/04/2020
Singapore
Super Cool Iron For Everyday Ironing
Had a 2 mindset to select another model which a sonic plate , but decided on this model because for its colour. The iron performs well on every day use. No problems in ironing steam output is good and consistent no leaks. Ironing plate heats up well Ceramic. steam blaster also wells well. The iron itself is not heavy, the 360 degrees cord rotation works well. plus it comes with cord storage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/36 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2678/36 Steam iron