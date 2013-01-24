Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    EasySpeed Advanced

    Steam iron

    GC2678/36
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Faster from start to finish Faster from start to finish Faster from start to finish
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

      GC2678/36
      Overall Rating / 5

      Faster from start to finish

      Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $65.00

      EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

      Faster from start to finish

      Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Faster from start to finish

      Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $65.00

      EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

      Faster from start to finish

      Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        EasySpeed Advanced

        EasySpeed Advanced

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Faster from start to finish

        Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

        • 2400 W
        • 190 g steam boost
        • 40 g/min continuous steam
        • Ceramic soleplate
        2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

        2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

        Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

        Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

        Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

        An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 seconds motionless.

        Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

        Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Easy cord wrapping with clip for quick, tidy storage

        Easy cord wrapping with clip for quick, tidy storage

        The cord is easily wrapped around the base of the iron and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.

        Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

        Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          40  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          190  g
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Extra large filling hole
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Self clean

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Cord clip

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.150  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          30 sec.

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us