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2 year warranty
7-day return
Headphones
All series
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHB4805DC/00
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Localized commercial leaflet
EU Declaration of conformity
All (3)
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What is a Bluetooth profile HSP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
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