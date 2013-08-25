2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC5100/79
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.
Over-ear
Silver
With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
3.5
of 5
19
Reviews
Herbie22
25/08/2013
Australia
I am very happy with this product, Philips headphones.
My only problem with this product is that on Tuesday, 20 August, the product ceased to work, i.e. after 5 months use. I tried everything I could, including constant charging and twice dismantling the product and re-assembling, all unsuccessful. On Thursday 22 August I took the unit to the sales retailer, Dick Smith, Sunshine Plaza, Maroochydore, Queensland. They tried the unit and agreed that the unit was not producing any sound. They provided me with a replacement set, under warranty. I was very pleased with the service provided by Dick Smith, Maroochydore.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
jac66
26/06/2019
United Kingdom
Just about to purchase my third pair.
Had these head phones for as long as I can remember. I can honestly say I use them everyday to listen to the TV. I use them in the morning before I go to work to listen to the TV while my husband is still asleep. I use them when I am working around the house and in the garden. I have a large garden and the headphones work in every corner of the garden. I have got my moneys worth from the previous pairs as I have worn them out from constant use. Would be lost without them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
prestonspoetry
13/05/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic
I had all my old LPS and singles in the loft. My sons bought me a cheap record deck but the speakers were terrible. They then bought me a set of Philips headphones. Wow! I could put a record on in my study, go out and do the gardening listening to all my old records with a better quality than I'd ever heard them before!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone