2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SHC5100/79
Discontinued
Can I use two Philips headphones on one base station?
Why do new batteries have a lower operating time after the first charge?
Power light does not light up when my Philips headphones are connected to power
Why is the range of my Philips headphones lower than stated?
Can I use other brand batteries with my Philips system?
Why should I recharge batteries for 10h before first use?
How to know if the battery of my Philips headphones is low?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Philips headphones occasionally switches off or the sound disappears
Noise during the playback from my Philips headphones
Constant noise on the background on Philips headphones
I hear faint interfering noises from my Philips headphones
I hear music from my neighbours on my Philips headphones
There is no sound from my Philips headphones
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair