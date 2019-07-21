2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3855BL/00
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips MyJam Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Dan51
21/07/2019
US
Exelent HiFi sound!!
In terms of sound - best in its price!! Cannot add anything to this remark!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855GD In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855GD In ear headphones with mic
segawon
21/01/2018
Singapore
simple & light in weight
simple & light in weight, but not comfort & not powerfull
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855RD In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855RD In ear headphones with mic
sunflowerpam
13/04/2018
US
Verified buyer
sound and fit are nice
These fit well in the ear, nice cushion, I use them to watch movies, controls are really easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3855SG In ear headphones with mic