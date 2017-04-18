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Discontinued

Noise cancellation headphones

SHL3850NC/00

2.6

| (8) Reviews

More sound, less noise

Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.

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powerful bass

More sound, less noise

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Compact folding

ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.

Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

Tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

8

Reviews

5
2

18/04/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Good for the price

After using these headphones for a few months, I really like them. + for noise cancellation and price, - for sound quality if you're picky, otherwise not (the bass will be weak without NC switched on, but is boosted with NC on). I think the sound quality is good for the price. Like all NC headphones I know, there's no automatic power off, so if left on without being used, the battery will drain. Noise cancellation will work at low frequencies only, which is good and bad. On the good side, in a propeller passenger aircraft (or jet of course), you can have a comfortable conversation with a fellow passenger since voices don't get cancelled, but the bulk of aircraft noise is cancelled out. On the other hand, sounds from machine tools are only partially filtered since those sounds contain a lot of high frequencies. Even with machine tools, there is a huge reduction in the overall "hearing experience". As NC is activated, a brief electronic noise is heard, but it is only noticeable if no music is played or if no external sound are present. In all, a good pair of NC headphones that does wonders in the car, on the train or when flying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones

07/04/2018

Australia

Australia

Bang for buck efficient NCs

I have had mine for just over a year now, and the noise cancelling is pretty efficient for a product of this price class. Usually NC headphones are prohibitively expensive, but these are fairly priced. I used them on a few flights, with great results, but now mostly use the NC feature at work in the office. They are far from the best, and the foldable design is likely going to cause cable wear and failure in the long term, but until then, they are doing a good job. Battery life for me is 2 weeks, when I use them for a few hours a day. When the battery depletes, you can still listen to music without NC, handy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones

10/05/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Good clear sound

The headphones are comfortable to wear and the sound is very clear, even when wearing hearing aids.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones

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