2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3850NC/00
More sound, less noise
Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Compact folding
ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.
Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.
Tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
2.6
of 5
8
Reviews
fb35523
18/04/2017
Singapore
Good for the price
After using these headphones for a few months, I really like them. + for noise cancellation and price, - for sound quality if you're picky, otherwise not (the bass will be weak without NC switched on, but is boosted with NC on). I think the sound quality is good for the price. Like all NC headphones I know, there's no automatic power off, so if left on without being used, the battery will drain. Noise cancellation will work at low frequencies only, which is good and bad. On the good side, in a propeller passenger aircraft (or jet of course), you can have a comfortable conversation with a fellow passenger since voices don't get cancelled, but the bulk of aircraft noise is cancelled out. On the other hand, sounds from machine tools are only partially filtered since those sounds contain a lot of high frequencies. Even with machine tools, there is a huge reduction in the overall "hearing experience". As NC is activated, a brief electronic noise is heard, but it is only noticeable if no music is played or if no external sound are present. In all, a good pair of NC headphones that does wonders in the car, on the train or when flying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones
marlonV
07/04/2018
Australia
Bang for buck efficient NCs
I have had mine for just over a year now, and the noise cancelling is pretty efficient for a product of this price class. Usually NC headphones are prohibitively expensive, but these are fairly priced. I used them on a few flights, with great results, but now mostly use the NC feature at work in the office. They are far from the best, and the foldable design is likely going to cause cable wear and failure in the long term, but until then, they are doing a good job. Battery life for me is 2 weeks, when I use them for a few hours a day. When the battery depletes, you can still listen to music without NC, handy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones
Johna56
10/05/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Good clear sound
The headphones are comfortable to wear and the sound is very clear, even when wearing hearing aids.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3850NC Noise cancellation headphones