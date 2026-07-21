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2 year warranty
7-day return
Headphones
All series
Noise cancellation headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHL3850NC/00
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Quick start guide
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All (6)
What battery should I use for my Philips headphones?
How do Philips noise cancellation headphones work?
Can my Philips headphones operate without a battery?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
Is there a way to maintain Philips earphones/headphones?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
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