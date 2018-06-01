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Discontinued

Sports headphones

SHQ4300OR/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Neckband

11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

01/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome Headphones

Owned it for years now, and am always in a search for headphones and music stuff, but this one has been the best fit for me over the years...brilliant design and super freakin light weight and voice excellence and no voice leak at al....BRILLIANT Headphones. (I just need Philips to make me a wireless one, that's all i need nowadays)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

02/05/2016

US

US

Cant Go Without Them.

Other than the fact that the design is not easy to use while laying down due to the stiff plastic, the audio quality is up there. It is "ActionFit" for crying out loud and not "Relaxfit"('RelaxFit' is not a version.) Moving forward, I have used MANY different earbuds. I have to say, given the sound quality the device you are using offers, you will get (in my personal opinion) 5 Star quality music. High Performance Peaks and Lows. The cord is convenient for draping over the front of your body and also down your back. In addition it stays in place with the reflective clip included in packaging.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4300WS Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4300WS Sports headphones

15/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not good

Awful! Do not fit in ear canal, thus giving off horrible tinny sound, zero bass!! Awful!!!!

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

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