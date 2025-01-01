2 year warranty
TAE2146BK/97
Dynamic bass
Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
USB-C plug
10mm drivers
Close-back in-ear
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
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