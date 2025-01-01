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2 year warranty

7-day return

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7000 SeriesIn-ear wired headphones

TAE7009BL/97

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue

Super clear sound, HiFi listening!

Specially designed dynamic 10mm diaphragm allows you to enjoy high-quality music. The vocal voice is clear, sound performance is good in all frequency, the treble are high, the middle notes are thick, the low notes are rich.

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Super clear sound, HiFi listening!

  • 10 mm dynamic driver

  • Detachable cable

  • Comfortable fitting

Memory foam and Silicone ear-tip

Memory sponge earplugs insulate you from the noise and allow you to enjoy a quiet music environment. Comfortable to wear, Light and small exquisite, extraordinary sound insulation.

Removable twisted cables,0.78mm 2-pin and 3.5 mm jack.

Replaceable and adaptable 0.78mm 2-pin headphone cable allows you to do DIY anytime.4 strands of twisted wire, PVC skin, oxygen free copper wire core, bring you high fidelity music enjoyment.

Secure ear-hook design keeps the earphones in place

Secure ear-hook design keeps the earphones in place,it also gives you a comfortable ear experience, hours of not tired.

Technical Specifications

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