2 year warranty
TAT1000WT/97
Small buds. Great value
Natural sound. Dynamic bass
Pocket-sized charging case
IPX4 splash resistant
Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.
The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, while Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
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