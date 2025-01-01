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  • Tiny but mighty
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  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
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  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty
  • Tiny but mighty

2000 seriesTrue wireless headphones

TAT2149BK/97

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Tiny but mighty

With their oh-so-comfy design, these tiny true wireless earbuds feel good and look good all day long! They pack a punch beyond their size with great sound and extra bass at low volumes. Going out? The case even fits on a keyring.

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Tiny but mighty

  • Tiny true wireless earbuds

  • Keychain charging case

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Clear calls

Ultra-tiny earbuds. Super-comfy fit

Ultra-tiny earbuds. Super-comfy fit

Our smallest true wireless earbuds ever boast a low-profile design that fits great—and feels great—even if you wear them all day. The buds sit in your outer ear so there’s no ear tip burrowing into your ear canal: if you need a bit more grip there are three sizes of silicon sleeves (included) to choose from.

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

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