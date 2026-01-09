After my Apple AirPods failed, I need a reasonable prices pair of headphones. After a little bit of research, I choose these Philip wireless headphones. For the price and value, they represent a great investment. I will confess that when I first connect them to my phone, I felt the sound was a little flat, however once I downloaded the app, the I was able to adjust to my personal preference the sound I was pleasantly surprised. In terms of the size the headphones felt very comfortable, and I fell the touch controls were very responsive. I found the adaptive noise cancellation worked well especially when I was in a crowded place. When I received a call, the other person was able to hear me clearly. Compared to my previous AirPods I found the battery life of these far better. According to the specs they last up to 30 hours. I like that you can pop the back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra 3 hours. Which was very useful on a recent flight. If you’re an audiophile, you may nitpick about the frequency ranges and the sound quality, but if you are just looking to listen to music while you’re out and about then these offer great sound and excellent value for money.