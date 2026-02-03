You first and foremost buy a set of headphones for the audio quality and I have to say this is absolutely superb. By downloading the app onto your phone they become ultimately customisable giving you many more features that premium brands often don’t have. The noise cancelling is particularly good and rivals much more expensive headphones in its quality of isolating out background noise. At first I thought the screen on the case was going to be a bit of a novelty but it actually proves really useful for telling at a glance what the battery levels are in both the case and each individual earphone. It also has the date and the time on the front screen which is actually quite useful. The case charges by standard USB so the same charger that I use for the phone which means no more carrying around multiple cables. The only very small downside is that the case is very large so is noticeable when you’ve got it in your pocket. It’s very lightweight but more bulky than some others that I’ve had in the past. Whilst this is a minor niggle, it could put some people off. The other most important feature is the fact that they’re comfy in your ears even after prolonged usage and included within the packing are a number of different sizes of silicon bud tips so you should be able to find the fit for small to larger ears. I haven’t had a problem with them falling out and once inserted they feel positive and sturdy. They were instantly recognised by my phone and connect seemlessly every time I’ve come to use them.