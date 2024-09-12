Information
Recall: Philips Perfect Care 8000, 9000 and Elite series Pressurized Steam Generator Irons
Versuni is recalling the Philips Pressurized Steam Generator Irons within the following model and code numbers:
Product model: Starting with PSG8, GC96 and PSG90
Code number: 2421 2422 2423
(Please refer to FAQs for full list and how to find out your model and code number)
This action is taken due an identified manufacturing issue in the welding of the boiler that generates the steam in the steam system, which may result in injuries like burns or impact-related injuries. We have made the decision to recall these products because the safety of our consumers is of the utmost importance to us.
If you have one of these products (with the specific numbers mentioned above), please register here for free of charge exchange.
We ask that you:
Immediately stop using the product Unplug the product from the mains outlet Let the product cool down Register your details to receive a free exchange of your device Ensure your product is packed and ready for pickup
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Versuni – Authorized Brand Licensee for Philips Domestic Appliances
FAQs
What products are affected and where can I find the product model number and code number?
This is the full list of products that are part of this recall:
Model number
PSG8xxx
PSG8030 PSG8040 PSG8050 PSG8130 PSG8140 PSG8160
PSG90xx
PSG9050 PSG9040 PSG9030 PSG9055
GC96xx
GC9630 GC9635 GC9642 GC9650 GC9660 GC9675 GC9682
In all cases, code number should be: 2421, 2422 or 2423
You can find the product model number and code numbers under the appliance.
In the plate located under the appliance, you can find the product model number and the code number.
Example for model PSG8140:
Until when can I register my product?
There is no end date to register your product.
What is the situation with my warranty?
There is no change in the warranty conditions of your product. The original warranty date and conditions remain valid.
Who can I contact if I have questions?
