Entertainment the whole family loves—Google watches over it together. No more switching back and forth between different apps. Google TV brings together all the movies and series you’re subscribed to. Turn on the large display, and you can instantly enjoy familiar, favorite content time together with your family.
Internet connection required. Some content requires a paid subscription.
Ambient lighting opens up a whole new visual feast
Light and shadow extend and move in rhythm with the on-screen action, delivering an immersive, truly captivating experience.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.