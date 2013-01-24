Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HH1306/00
If you think your or your child’s asthma is in control, you are in good company. Most people living with asthma believe they have their asthma under control, but studies have found that fewer than half of them actually do3.
Read more on effective asthma management and the tools you can use to improve the quality of life for you or your child.
Making sure your child is staying on track with his or her asthma treatment can be scary and stressful. Using medication delivery devices like an inhaler spacer or nebuliser can help your child get their medication to their lungs where it works and give you more peace of mind.
Our kid-friendly breathing treatment devices and child-sized masks are designed to make managing your child’s asthma easier for them and you.