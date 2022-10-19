Baby bottle nipples
Choose the right flow
Let your little one be your guide
For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.
New Natural Response Nipple
Support baby`s own drinking rhythm, like at the breast
Now they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.
Our latest innovation
Not only feels, but now works like the breast
Our new Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks and allows for smooth transitions between breast and bottle.
Find the right flow rate
Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.
Easy to combine breast and bottle
Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.
Be patient as baby adjusts
Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience for your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
