    Feed their way, parent your way

    The next-generation baby bottle nipple that works like the breast

    *NEW* Natural Response Nipple

    Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
    #1 recommended mother and childcare brand¹

    Philips Avent

    Choose the right flow

    Let your little one be your guide

    For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.

    New Natural Response Nipple

    Support baby`s own drinking rhythm, like at the breast​

    Now they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

    Our latest innovation

    Not only feels, but now works like the breast

    Our new Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks and allows for smooth transitions between breast and bottle.

    Find the right flow rate

    Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.

    Easy to combine breast and bottle

    Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience for your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Support

    Meet our Pregnancy+ App

    Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

    Customer care

    All the tips & tricks, accessories & customer support you want

    More for you & your baby

    Baby Gift & Starter Sets

    Nipples

    Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers

    Breast Pumps & Care

    Breast Pumps & Care

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

