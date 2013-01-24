  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Breathe only fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips GoPure car air purifiers effectively remove allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car. With automatic features and a high-quality compact design, this range of powerful and efficient air purifiers will quickly remove harmful particles from the air inside your vehicle. So on every journey you and your family will breathe only fresh and healthy air. 

    Our full range of car air purifiers equipped with SelectFilter, SelectFilter Plus, and AllergyFilter Plus have been certified by Airmid Healthgroup.
    Automotive Grade Quality
    AirMid icon
      GoPure Power Car Air Purifier

      The ultimate protection for you and your family against pollution
      Breathe only healthy air in your car

      Philips GoPure Car Air Purifier GP7101
      Enjoy healthy air cleaned from 100 pollutants

      Philips GoPure Car Air Purifier GP5211
      As essential as fresh air

      Philips GoPure Car Air Purifier GP3211
      Discover the drivers of car air quality

       

      Inside your car, the air quality can be up to five times more polluted than outside, as micro particles, dust, pollen, harmful gasses, viruses and bacteria are not filtered and remain the car. GoPure air purifiers are there to filter out these pollutants in a fast and efficient way, so that you have to worry less about you and your family’s health and enjoy a comfortable ride.

        Allergens:

           

          Allergens can be pollen coming in from outdoors, dust mites, pet dander (flakes of skin) and mould spores. Inhalation of particles containing allergen could potentially initiate an allergic response with asthma and allergies. (Conclusion from Airmid certifications)

        Bacteria and viruses:

           

          Inhalation of harmful bacteria and viruses can potentially cause influenza, common colds, tuberculosis and other infections. Car air purifiers equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can help reduce the spread of disease by their action.

        Particulate matters (PM10, PM2.5, PM1):

           

          Particulate matter (PM) is a term used to describe the mixture of microscopic air pollutants. For example, PM2.5 means the mass per cubic metre of air of particles with a size (diameter) generally less than 2.5 micrometres (µm). Health studies have shown significant association between exposure to PM 2.5 and exacerbation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Long-term exposure to PM 2.5 can trigger pulmonary oxidative stress and inflammation. This damage is associated with the primary development of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

        TVOCs:

           

          Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs) are a combination of gases and odors emitted from many different toxins and chemicals (such as benzene and Formaldehyde) found in everyday products. The toxic gases are hazardous to health and could cause high levels of in-car air pollution. A car air purifier equipped with a filter has the technology to quickly and effectively reduce toxic amounts of Total VOC found in your car.

        Exhaust gases (SO2/NO2)

           

          Sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) are highly harmful gases for humans to breath in but common compound used in car technology (such as in engines)

        Ozone:

           

          Ozone is a gas occurring in both the upper atmosphere and at ground level where it forms a key component of urban smog. Ozone levels tend to be at their highest in the summer months, with peak concentration occurring from late morning to early evening.

        Car air purifier benefits

        Eliminates harmful particles
        remove toxic gases
        Eliminates toxic gases
        always know the air quality
        air filter replacement indicator
        device works automatically

        Compare our range of car air purifiers
        GoPure Power
        GoPure Power
        GoPure 7101
        7000 Series
        GoPure 5211
        5000 Series
        GoPure 3211
        3000 Series
        SlimLine 230
        SlimLine 230
        Fine particles (PM2.5) removal CADR (m3/hr)*
        60
        22.9
        16
        15
        10
        Toulene removal CADR (m3/hr)*
        30
        11.5
        11.3
        -
        -
        TVOC removal CADR (m3/hr)*
        18
        14
        11
        7
        10
        Formaldehyde removal CADR (m3/hr)*
        25
        7
        6
        -
        -
        NO2 exhaust gas removal CADR (m3/hr)*
        30
        18
        13.7
        -
        -
        SO2 exhaust gas removal CADR (m3/hr)*
        18
        15
        7.9
        -
        -
        Pollutants removal capacity
        Up to 125
        Up to 125
        Up to 100
        -
        -
        Air quality sensing
        PM1, PM10, PM2.5
        PM2.5
        PM2.5
        PM2.5
        PM2.5
        Birch pollen removal (Airmid tested)
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        Air Quality Index (AQI)
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        -
        Checkmark
        Smart control (AirMatters App)
        Checkmark
        Checkmark
        -
        -
        -
        *Tested according to GB/T18801:2015 in 3m3 chamber at 3rd party lab, based on particle filtration speed to remove > 50% of pollutants.
        Compare our range of car air purifiers

        GoPure Power

        GoPure Power
         

        • Cleans the air in 2 minutes*
        • Smart Control (AirMatters App)
        7000 series

        GoPure 7101
         

        • Cleans the air in 6 minutes*
        • Smart Control (AirMatters App)
        5000 series

        GoPure 5211
         

        • Cleans the air in 8 minutes*
        • Removes up to 100 pollutants
        3000 series

        GoPure 3211
         

        • CADR of fine particles (PM2.5): 15 m3/hr
        • CADR of TVOC: 7 m3/hr
        SlimLine

        SlimLine 230

        • Cleans the air in 13 minutes*
        • CADR of fine particles (PM2.5): 10 m3/hr
        *Tested according to GB/T18801:2015 in 3m3 chamber at 3rd party lab, based on particle filtration speed to remove > 50% of pollutants.

        AirMatters app

        Control your car air quality wherever you are

        Download the Air Matters app for GoPure 7101
        air matters

        Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

        Why my Philips GoPure Car air purifier does not start?
        Please verify that the 12V power supply is on. Check the power connection and make sure the socket is properly inserted. Make sure the top cover is pushed down to lock properly. Press the power button again. If your device still does not restart, please contact your retailer.
        Why some cars continue to power the 12V outlet when the engine is off?
        To avoid draining the battery, Philips GoPure car air purifier will automatically power off after two hours of continuous running. To restart your device, press the power button.
        After filter replacement, why the filter replacement indicator remains red at restart?
        The power button was not properly pressed. Repeat the reset steps section 5.2 of User Manual. If filter replacement indicator turns off, the device has been reset properly.
        Why the motor stops running for a short while?
        This is normal: the device has a voltage protection. At times, the voltage supply from vehicle may vary and fluctuant, in these cases, the device will turn off automatically. Touch the power button to restart the device.
        Why the healthy-air indicator does not change for a very long time?
        It may simply indicate stable air quality. It may also indicate that the air intake slots are obstructed or polluted. Make sure the air circulation around the device is free. Restart the device. If the problem remains, please contact your retailer.
        Why the healthy-air indicator changes frequently?
        This is normal and the device is working properly. When the air quality is poor, the device performs its cleaning process. However, the healthy-air indicator reflects the air quality near the device. At times, this may bring a frequent air quality display change. Let the GoPure car air purifier perform its cleaning process. When the air reaches good quality, the healthy-air indicator will turn blue as described.
        Why the healthy-air indicator shows a blue light, but some odor still remains in the car?
        Philips GoPure healthy-air indicator only reflects dust- related pollution in the air. It does not indicate chemical pollution. However, Philips GoPure car air purifier still removes dust and chemical pollutants while running. Let the device perform its cleaning process and the air quality will improve rapidly.
        The car air purifier has been running for a long time, yet my new car continues to produce unpleasant odor. What is the reason for this?
        Some unpleasant odor in new cars may come out continuously from a variety of sources. GoPure car air purifier device continues to purify the air. However, some odors may be produced continuously. GoPure car air purifier reduces the air pollutants considerably. To speed up the air cleaning process in a new car, you may run GoPure car air purifier with the New Car mode via your APP connection.
        App on smartphone fails to connect the GoPure car air purifier. How to solve this issue?
        Make sure GoPure car air purifier is connected to power normally, the distance between the device and the smart phone must be less than 5m, the device has been successfully paired with Android device in its Bluetooth Setting. But due to a great variety of phone models with Android system, we can’t guarantee all models can use every APP function.
        Why the car air purifier is noisy at times?
        Philips GoPure car air purifier has 3 speed settings: boost, auto and silent mode. (In some products, only boost mode and silent mode are are available). At boost mode, the motor will be set to high speed to accelerate purification. You can set speed to auto mode or silent mode. In auto mode, GoPure car air purifier will adjust motor speed automatically according to pollution level, motor speed and sound will be reduced automatically when the air quality is good. In silent mode, the air purifier will adjust to low speed.

        Replacement Filter for GoPure

        Maintaining fresh & healthy air in your car
        Philips LED

        Discover our new LED retrofit ranges
