  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Baby milk bottles

    Baby Milk Bottle Gift Sets

    Feeding essentials for the first precious moments
    Number one brand recommended by Moms
    Natural baby bottles
    Anti-colic baby bottles

    Baby milk bottle sets

    Baby bottle sets
    Natural baby bottles
    Anti-colic baby bottles

    Baby milk bottle starter and gift sets

     

    Looking for some essentials to get you ready for your baby? Or want some practical gifts for your baby shower? We've got you covered.

    Natural Infant Feeding Starter Set

    SCD290/11

    Be the first to review this item

    Natural Infant Feeding Starter Set

    The most natural way to bottle feed


    Let us help get you ready to begin the beautiful journey with your little one. The ultra-soft, breast-shaped teat on our baby milk bottles encourages a natural latch and mimics the feel of the breast, making it the most natural way to bottle feed.

     

    • Ideal starter set for mums with newborns aged 0-6 months
    • Four Natural baby milk bottles with wide breast shaped teat
    • Bottle brush with curved head to makes cleaning nice and easy
    • The set is available in different colors
    Philips shop price
    Explore Avent baby bottles

    Gift Set with Anti-colic Baby Milk Bottle

    SCD807/00

    Be the first to review this item

    Baby Girl Unicorn Bottle Gift Set

    Celebrate special moments


    Our Anti-colic bottle with a built-in anti-colic valve prevents air from entering the baby’s stomach and prevents colic and discomfort, minimizing breaks in feeding the baby.

     

    • Stiffeners prevent the nipples from sticking together and provide continuous feeding.
    • Easy to clean and assemble thanks to few parts
    • Thanks to its unique shape, it is convenient to hold the milk bottle in any position.
    Philips shop price
    Explore anti-colic baby bottles
    Compare baby bottles
    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    What other moms say about Philips Avent baby milk bottle gift sets

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips Avent Baby bottle sets
    Explore all baby milk bottle sets ›
    Meet the Baby+ App

    Pregnancy+ App by Philips Avent
    Get the app that is designed to guide you through your pregnancy week by week, from conception to your baby’s birth, supporting expecting parents with a comprehensive guide through all stages of pregnancy.
    Download now:
    Download on the app store
    Download on Google Play

    Sign up to get $30 off*

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    *Discount is only applicable with a min. spend of $100, and not applicable to SP9860/13, HX9924/46, HD9654/91, FC6904/61, EP5335/10 and HR3752/01
    Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products
    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Have a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Icon of Healthcare Professional

    Are you a healthcare professional?

    Go to professional site