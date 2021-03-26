My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush makes loud noise
If you find the noise level abnormal, try our troubleshooting advice or see the video below to fix this issue.
Identify where the noise is coming from
If yes, the noise is coming from the handle. Please contact us for further assistance.
If no, (the noise is less) the noise might be coming from the brush head. Read the next tip.
Brush head not attached properly
Brush head is worn
Use authentic Philips brand brush heads
If these tips did not solve your issue, then please contact us for further assistance.