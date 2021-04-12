My Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max shows an error code

If you would like to know what the error codes in your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max mean, please find the answer in the following lines.

E4 error code (or h3) An E4 error code (it might look as h3 if you look at the display upside down) means that the roller brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max is blocked.



To solve this, please switch off your cordless vacuum, check the roller brush and remove any obstructions such as hair, fluff, dirt, or dust.



E6 error code (or 93) An E6 error code (it might look like 93 when you look at it upside down) means that no current is being passed by the adapter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max.



To solve this, please double check that the adapter of your cordless vacuum is properly inserted into the wall socket and the charging disc (magnet) is attached correctly. If the appliance does not work, please contact us.



E7 error code (or L3) An E7 error code (or L3 upside down) indicates that the wrong adapter is being used. Please make sure to only use the correct adapter that is originally provided with your cordless vacuum. If the correct adapter does not work, please contact us.

