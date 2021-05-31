Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below and refer to the video* for more information:

Remove the brush with the easy button. Pull out any strands by hand.

Tip: Cut off any tangled strands using scissors. Snap it back into place.

Your vacuum is now ready to use again.