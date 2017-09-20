Philips AVENT - Baby food allergies

If your child has a food allergy, the body's immune system mistakes particular foods as harmful. An allergic reaction to food can cause a whole range of symptoms.

About 2 to 5% of children are sensitive to certain foods but many more parents suspect that a food is causing problems for their baby or toddler. The foods that most commonly cause problems are milk, eggs, soya, fish, wheat and peanuts. Many children grow out of their food allergies by 12 months so it is important that their condition is monitored carefully to ensure special diets are not continued for longer than needed.