    Philips AVENT - Preparing a bottle feed for your baby

    Preparing a bottle feed for your baby

    If you want to start bottle feeding your baby, there are a few things you need be aware of before milk preparation.

    • Always clean and sterilise all bottle feeding parts before each use.
    • Wash your hands thoroughly and make sure your surfaces are clean before handling the sterilised equipment
    • Don’t use abrasive cleaning agents or anti-bacterial cleaners when you’re cleaning bottles and teats
    • To inspect the teat, pull it in each direction
    • Don’t warm milk in a microwave as this may cause uneven heating and could scald your baby
    • Always check the milk temperature before feeding by squirting it onto the inside of your arm
    • Make sure that the bottles are not over-tightened
