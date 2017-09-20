Philips AVENT - Is my baby getting enough milk?

Most mothers are able to breastfeed successfully and produce enough milk for their babies. But it can be difficult to gauge how much milk your baby is having at each meal. So here are a few simple signs that will let you know your baby is well fed:

Your baby is attaching and suckling well

Your baby is feeding at least 6 to 8 times every 24 hours

Your little one is active and alert when awake and is content after feeding

Frequent nappy changes

Babies tend to lose weight after birth, but breastfed babies usually regain their birth weight by about 2 weeks of age, and then should gain 4 to 8 ounces a week. Weight gain may occur in bursts, so it’s best not to have your baby weighed too frequently.

If your baby has a low birth weight (under 5lb 9oz) or if you have had a difficult delivery, ask your Healthcare Professional to help you establish breastfeeding and check your baby’s weight in the early weeks.

