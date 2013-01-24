  • 2-year warranty

    Article

    Perfect match: how to choose the best pacifier for your baby


    Orthodontic pacifier buying guide

    Comfort is a pretty personal thing, so we’ve created a range of pacifiers to suit every baby’s needs. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by choice, this guide will talk you through how to choose the best pacifier for your baby.

    Pacifier must-haves

    First, let’s cover a few comfort essentials. Comfort might be personal, but we think there are some non-negotiables. All our pacifiers are BPA free, orthodontic and support the natural palate development of your baby —just in case you were wondering!

     

    Things to consider when buying a pacifier

    Now, let’s get more personal. To narrow down your search for the best pacifier you’ll need to consider a few things:

     

    • Your baby’s age
    • Your baby’s skin sensitivity
    • Your baby’s preference
     

    Different types of pacifiers

    So now that you know what to consider, we’ll explain how each of our four pacifiers stack up against one another.

                                              

    Mini pacifier

    Think of the Mini pacifier as, well, exactly that: mini. When you’re a new-born everything feels a bit oversized, so we created a pacifier with an extra small and lightweight shield that’s designed not to touch the nose.

    Sizes: 0-2 months

    Best pacifier for: Parents who want a great all-rounder for their newborn

     

    Soothie

    Soothie is our one-piece pacifier made of medical-grade silicone. Unlike a regular pacifier, Soothie allows you to offer the comfort of your finger at the same time via a hole on the front.

    Sizes: 0-3+ months

    Best pacifier for: Parents who want a medical grade pacifier that offers extra comfort for their newborn.

     

    Classic pacifier

    Think of the Classic pacifier like an everyday all-rounder. Because the need for comfort can strike day or night, we also create easy to find glow-in-the-dark designs.

    Sizes: 0-6, 6-18 months

    Best pacifier for: Parents who want a high quality all-rounder for day and night.

     

    Freeflow pacifier

    Some skin can be a little more sensitive than others. Unlike a regular shield, our Freeflow pacifier has larger air holes to help keep your baby’s skin dry and comfortable.

    Sizes: 0-6,  6-18 and 18m+ months

    Best pacifier for: Parents who want a pacifier that’s gentle on skin.

     

    Ultra soft pacifier

    Does your little one love a delicate touch? The ultra soft pacifier is designed with a flexible and soft shield, and extra airflow to help avoid marks and skin irritation.

    Sizes: 0-6, 6-18 months

    Best pacifier for: Parents who want a pacifier that’s extra delicate on sensitive skin.

     

    You are ready to buy the right pacifier

    Once you’ve chosen a pacifier type based on your baby’s needs, it’s then a case of choosing the right size and a design. Each of our pacifiers is sized according to age, and of course, the design is up to you!

     

    Want to know more about our pacifiers? Click here to explore the range.

