    Products

    Effortless epilation for weeks of satin smooth skin  

    Satinelle Prestige
    Wet and Dry Epilator

    Smoothness week after week: optimal hair removal in one stroke with Philips' widest epilation head yet
    Smooth skin: Suitable for legs, body and face including underarms, bikini area and upper lip in or out of shower
    Quick and easy results: Distinct textured ceramic discs firmly grip and remove even fine hairs from your skin
    Design

    Satinelle epilator’s distinct S-shaped design provides effortless hair removal*

    Unique ceramic discs
    Unique ceramic disks with textured surface firmly grab even the finest hairs.
    Patented epilator
    Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.
    Safety
    Safe hair removal
     
    Lumea is the result of 12 years of research conducted in collaboration with expert scientists and dermatologists and tested on over 2000 women.
        Trimming Head
    Trimming head

    Body care heads  



    Adaptable to your needs  

       


    Wet and dry epilator with up to 8 accessories for a personalised beauty routine.
    Body exfoliation
    Body expoliation head
    Trimming comb
    Trimming comb
    Body massager
    Body massager head
    Facial area cap
    Facial area cap
    Shaving head
    Shaving head
    Massage cap
    Massage cap
    Skin scretcher
    Skin stretcher
    Delicate area cap
    Delicate area cap
    Skin scretcher
    Skin stretcher
    Delicate area cap
    Delicate area cap
    Long lasting results

    How it works

    Firmly grips even fine hairs


    The epilator makes it easy and convenient to achieve long lasting hair-free skin due to its unique epilation system. With ceramic disks, grabbing and gripping on wet and dry skin.
    Exfoliation brush | For full body routine

    Exfoliation brush

    For full body routine

    Our new body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and stimulates the regeneration of the skin surface. Use the brush 24 hours before epilation to help prevent ingrown hairs.
    Not just for hands and legs

    Body massager
     

    For a relaxed skin

    Use the body massager to relax the muscles and stimulate the blood flow in your neck, shoulders and legs. Our new Body Massager reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the and deliver a radiant looking skin.

    Effortless hair removal,
    all over the body

    • Easier to use
    • Thorough epilation
    • Enhanced body care
    Epilate
    Epilate
    With uniquely designed opti-light for the best visibility.
    Choose attachment
    Choose attachment
    A variety of attachments designed to fit your personal/very own beauty routine.
    Body exfoliation
    Body exfoliation
    The exfoliation brush effectively removes dead skin cells for softe skin.*
    *CLT test germany n88.
    Body Massage
    Body massage
    The massage head reaches the deeper layers of the skin for a relaxed and radiant result.
    Satinelle Prestige

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

    Satinelle Prestige

    Philips shop price
    $189.00*
    Wet & Dry epilator
    Satinelle Advanced

    Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

    Satinelle Advanced

    Philips shop price
    $109.00*
    Wet & Dry epilator
    Satinelle Advanced

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

    Satinelle Advanced

    Philips shop price
    $109.00*
    Wet & Dry epilator
    Performance
    • Ceramic epilation disks
    • 30 mm widest epilation head
    • Ceramic epilation disks
    • 30 mm widest epilation head
    • Ceramic epilation disks
    • 30 mm widest epilation head

    Attachments
    • Massage cap
    • Facial area cap
    • Delicate area cap
    • Skin stretcher cap
    • Shaving head
    • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
    • Trimming head
    • Bikini comb (for trimming head)
    • Exfoliation brush
    • Body massager
    • Massage cap
    • Facial area cap
    • Delicate area cap
    • Skin stretcher cap
    • Shaving head
    • Trimming comp (for shaving head)
    • Massage cap

    Features
    • Cordless
    • S-shaped handle
    • Wet and dry use
    • 2 settings
    • Opti-light
    • Cordless
    • S-shaped handle
    • Wet and dry use
    • 2 settings
    • Opti-light
    • Cordless
    • S-shaped handle
    • Wet and dry use
    • 2 settings
    • Opti-light

    Power
    • Li-ion
    • Quick charge
    • Rechargeable
    • 1.5-hour charging time
    • up to 40 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Quick charge
    • Rechargeable
    • 1.5-hour charging time
    • up to 40 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • Quick charge
    • Rechargeable
    • 1.5-hour charging time
    • up to 40 minutes
