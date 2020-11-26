Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Black Friday is coming! Sign up now!
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday Sale 27 – 30 Nov Shop now!
    Products

    Hair straightener that preserves your hair’s natural hydration

    next
    Trigger
    MoistureProtect Straightener
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $155.00

    MoistureProtect Straightener

    HP8372/03

    Be the first to review this item

    Show all straighteners
    check-symbol
    Sensor diagnoses your hair’s moisture levels and adapts the temperature
    check-symbol
    Floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair
    check-symbol
    Charged negative ions eliminate static and condition the hair
    check-symbol
    Three temperature settings (150C, 175C, 200C)
    Preserve hair’s natural moisture balance
    Preserve hair’s natural moisture balance

    Preserve hair’s natural
    moisture balance


    A good hair straightener should keep your hair’s natural hydration in balance even when straightening. Our MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates to your hair’s specific needs. Protecting the hair from overheating with every stroke, tests show moisture preservation of up to 57%.
    Preserve hair’s natural moisture balance
    Straightening without any snags

    Straightening
    without any snags


    The goal? Straight hair without any snags or breaks. Our MoistureProtect hair straightener has specially positioned floating plates that move to adjust the pressure on the hair with every straightening stroke. This protects the hair shaft from damage and reduces the likelihood of hair breakage.
    Simply beautifully styled, healthy hair
    Simply beautifully styled, healthy hair

    Simply beautifully styled,
    healthy hair


    As well as caring for your hair during straightening, the MoistureProtect hair straightener has three digital temperature settings, an instant heat up time of just 15 seconds as well as Ionic conditioning. With ionic conditioning, charged negative ions condition the hair and smooth down cuticles for intensified shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully smooth, shiny and frizz free.

    Get styling
    See how
    easy it is

    Get styling-See how easy it is

    Compare our straighteners

    MoistureProtect

    Philips MoistureProtect Straightener

    MoistureProtect

    Philips shop price
    $155.00*
    Preserve your hair’s natural hydration for a healthy shine
    Compare with current
    StraightCare

    Philips Vivid Ends Straightener

    StraightCare

    Philips shop price
    $109.00*
    Put your hair in the spotlight with split end prevention
    Compare with current
    EssentialCare

    Essential Care Ionic Straightener

    EssentialCare

    Philips shop price
    $75.00*
    Glossy and sleek with ionic shine
    Compare with current

    Caring technologies
    • MoistureProtect Technology
    • Floating plates
    • Ceramic coated plates
    • Ionic conditioning
    • High performance heater provides a more caring temperature for consistent results.
    • SplitStop Technology
    • Floating plates
    • Ceramic Keratin coated plates
    • Ionic conditioning
    • UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat.
    • Ceramic coated plates
    • Ionic conditioning

    Styling Performance
    • 200 C max. temperature
    • 3 temperature settings (150, 175, 200)
    • 15 sec heat up
    • 230 C max. temperature
    • 11 temperature settings
    • 30 sec heat up
    • 220 C max. temperature
    • Multiple settings
    • 60 sec heat up

    Convinience
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto shut off
    • Pouch
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto shut off
    • Swivel cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto shut off
    • Universal voltage

    Warranty
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price
    See all our straighteners
    MoistureProtect Straightener

    Buy at your
    favorite retailer

    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $155.00
    Philips shop price