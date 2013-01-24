Home
    DiamondVision Moto

    Headlight bulb

    12636DVB1
    • Ride with style Ride with style Ride with style
      -{discount-value}

      Ride with style

      Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Ride with style

      Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

        Ride with style

        5000K Ultimate white light for your stylish ride

        • Type of lamp: HS1
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V,35/35 W
        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

        DiamondVision Moto lights up your motorcycle

        Based on the special complete blue coating design, DiamondVision Moto is offering ultimate white light of 5000K, bringing style to your headlights

        Philips moto lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

        Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          White light
          Product highlight
          Ultimate 5000K white light

        • Product description

          Designation
          HS1 DV
          Range
          DiamondVision moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P32d
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          HS1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35/35W  W

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          up to 5000 K  K
          Lumens
          390 ± 8% / 250 ± 8%  lm

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400h

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8711500781482
          EAN3
          8711500781499

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          78148230
          Order entry
          12636DVB1

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          76.5  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          21.5  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Width
          5  cm

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.765  g
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Length
          25.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          215  g
          Width
          20.1  cm

