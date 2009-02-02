  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Brilliance

    LCD monitor

    225PL1ES/00
    World's first PowerSensor display cuts power bills
      Brilliance LCD monitor

      225PL1ES/00
      World's first PowerSensor display cuts power bills

      The Green Philips 225P1 monitor with revolutionary PowerSensor technology detects user presence and adjusts power consumption accordingly, reducing your power consumption by up to 70%.

      Brilliance LCD monitor

      World’s first PowerSensor display cuts power bills

      The Green Philips 225P1 monitor with revolutionary PowerSensor technology detects user presence and adjusts power consumption accordingly, reducing your power consumption by up to 70%. See all benefits

        Add accessories

        Brilliance

        Brilliance

        LCD monitor

        World's first PowerSensor display cuts power bills

        22''w P-line
        PowerSensor:Ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

        PowerSensor:Ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

        PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 50 percent and prolonging monitor life.

        SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

        SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

        SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

        USB port to enhance multimedia experience

        USB port to enhance multimedia experience

        The universal serial bus or USB is a standard protocol for linking PCs and peripherals. Because it delivers high speed at a low cost, USB has become the most popular method for connecting peripheral devices to a computer. A port located on a monitor directly in the user's line of sight provides easy, high-speed connectivity for USB devices at a convenient location. (USB 2.0 support is dependent on your PC's USB configuration; when connected to a PC that supports USB 2.0, your monitor is USB 2.0 compatible)

        TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

        TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

        TrueVision is industry-leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for monitor adjustment and fine tuning, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements from each and every monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of color accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.

        Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

        A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

        130mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

        The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots to 90 degree, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

        90 degree screen rotation and smart cable management

        ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape and portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.

        High energy efficiency helps reduce energy bills

        Philips has taken a lead in ensuring that all its products switch to energy efficient solutions. By using efficient power supplies and reduction in components, Philips has ensured that your monitor typically consumes about 50% less power than its equivalent previous generation model. Energy saving is further enhanced by using only 0.5 watts in sleep mode. Lower power consumption results in fewer CO2 emissions. You can read more about Philips and energy efficiency @ www.philips.com/about/sustainability/oursustainabilityfocus/energyefficiency/index.page

        Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

        "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

        EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

        Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

        Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

        Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Panel Size
          22 inch / 55.9 cm
          Aspect ratio
          16:10
          LCD panel type
          TFT-LCD
          Pixel pitch
          0.282 x 0.282 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1680 x 1050 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Display colors
          16.7 M
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          25000:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Viewing angle
          • 176º (H) / 170º (V)
          • @ C/R > 5
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Scanning Frequency
          30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analog )
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          USB
          USB 2.0 x 1
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          Stereo Audio

        • Convenience

          Plug & Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Windows 98/2000/XP/Vista
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          Built-in Audio
          1.5 W x 2
          User convenience
          • Sensor
          • SmartImage
          • Brightness
          • Menu
          • Audio
          • Power On/Off
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Italian
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Portuguese
          Other convenience
          • VESA mount (100x100mm)
          • Kensington lock

        • Stand

          Height adjustment
          130  mm
          Pivot
          90
          Swivel
          -65/+65  degree
          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          ECO mode
          <17.5W
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Off mode
          < 0.5 W
          On mode
          <20W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          <0.5 W
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode- White (blinking)

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          589 x 502 x 220  mm
          Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
          410 x 658 x 272  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          346 x 502 x 58  mm

        • Weight

          Product with packaging (kg)
          7.58  kg
          Product with stand (kg)
          6.47  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          4.15  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EPEAT Silver
          • RoHS
          • EnergyStar 5.0
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • BSMI
          • CE Mark
          • FCC
          • Class B
          • GOST
          • SEMKO
          • TCO '03
          • TUV/GS
          • TUV Ergo
          • UL/cUL

        • Cabinet

          Color
          Silver/Black
          Finish
          Texture

