Special Hospitality Remote Control
Our System Remote Control is fully in line with the 08-09 Hospitality TV design. With a stylish design, low battery detection and anti-theft lock provision, this Remote Control supports your hotel staff for efficient operation.
An invisible sound system that blends perfectly with the design of the Aurea. Although invisible from the outside and extremely compact inside, there are no compromises to the performance of the sound. The new revolutionary micro speaker array uses 12 speakers per side to radiate the sound through an invisible thin slot at the front of the TV. They give a clear and spacious sound stage complementary to the rich viewing experience. The bass frequencies are generated by 2 powerful subwoofers integrated in the back of the TV.
Batteries can be locked with a screw so they cannot be taken out by the guests.
In general there is a move towards more digital systems for TV's, therefore our Remote control already has buttons for digital TV.
Functional stylish design instead of high gloss which means that you won's see fingerprints on the product.
A message will appear on screen when the battery is almost empty. Battery can be changed in time by hotel staff. No hassle or irritation for your guests.
Stylish design in line with our Philips 2008-2009 Hospitality TV's.
This stylish remote control is especially designed for hospitality usage. For an easy to use experience for the guest the most essential buttons and functions are conveniently placed on the remote. In addition, most Hospitality remote controls come with an anti-theft battery provision, a feature that contributes to efficient hotel operations.
