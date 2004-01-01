Powerful sound from unique invisible speakers

An invisible sound system that blends perfectly with the design of the Aurea. Although invisible from the outside and extremely compact inside, there are no compromises to the performance of the sound. The new revolutionary micro speaker array uses 12 speakers per side to radiate the sound through an invisible thin slot at the front of the TV. They give a clear and spacious sound stage complementary to the rich viewing experience. The bass frequencies are generated by 2 powerful subwoofers integrated in the back of the TV.