    Professional TV

    22AV1601B/12
    Easy Remote Control
      Professional TV

      22AV1601B/12

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        Easy Remote Control

        Simple and intuitive

        • Remote Control

        Large, color-coded, glow-in-the-dark buttons

        This remote control's simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions. The large volume and channel buttons are color-coded and glow-in-the-dark: for easy operation in any light.

        Multi-RC settings memory

        Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

        Lockable battery compartment

        The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

        Low-battery detection

        When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Hospitality Features

          Remote Control
          • Multi-RC Compatible
          • Studio/ES/MS/Sig compatible
          • PrimeSuite
          • Glow-in-the-Dark buttons
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection

        • Battery

          Type
          2xAAA (Not Included)

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          184x48x20 mm

