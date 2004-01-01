  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Professional TV

    22AV9574A/12
      Professional setup remote

      Install and configure your Philips Professional TVs with ease. With its unique green coloring, this professional setup remote is easy to spot. You'll never pick up the wrong remote again.

      Professional setup remote

        Professional setup remote

        Easy installation

        • Remote Control

        Master remote for quick TV installation and setup

        Easily set up and configure your Philips Professional TVs.

        Easily distinguishable green design

        This Philips Professional Setup Remote Control features an eye-catching green design, so it can be quickly distinguished from standard remotes.

        Android shortcut buttons. Easily set up Android TVs

        Dedicated buttons make it easy to configure and manage your Android TV.

        Manage MyChoice from the remote

        Control MyChoice directly from the remote.

        Technical Specifications

        • Battery

          Type
          2xAAA (Not Included)

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          205x53x20 mm

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1

