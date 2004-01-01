  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Professional TV

    32HFL3011W/12
      Amaze your guests

      Send the right message to your guests with superb picture quality and the ability to show branded, interactive hotel pages.

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        Amaze your guests

        with a smarter Professional TV

        • 32" HeartLine
        • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
        CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

        CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

        CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

        CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

        CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

        CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

        Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

        All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

        Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

        Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

        On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

        With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

        Schedule what you want, when you want

        Show what you want, when you want with the built-in scheduler. Program up to 7 different schedules to show any type of content you want. Repeat every day, or set it for particular days such as the weekend, the choice is yours.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

        Additional headphone connection for personal listening

        This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80  cm
          Display
          LED HD TV
          Brightness
          280  cd/m²
          Picture enhancement
          • Pixel Plus HD
          • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Analog TV
          PAL

        • Features

          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          • Picture Format
          • Independent volume control
          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          Timer
          • Scheduler (7x)
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Style
          • Picture Format
          • Sound Style
          • Volume
          • Menu language
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Your brand
          • SmartInfo
          • Welcome Logo
          Clock
          • Clock in Standby Mode
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          • Optional External Clock
          SmartInfo
          • HTML5 Browser
          • Interactive Templates
          • Picture Slide Show
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over RF
          • CMND&Create
          Control
          • Block Automatic Channel Update
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          Interactive DRM
          VSecure
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Themed lists
          • Off-Line Channel Editor

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • WMV
          • HEVC
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
          Multimedia connections
          USB

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dolby MS10

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C
          Standby power consumption
          &lt;0.3W
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          31  W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Annual energy consumption
          45  kW·h

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Tabletop Stand
          • Remote Control 22AV1604A/12
          • 2x AAA batteries
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Power Cord
          Optional
          • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A/12

        • Connectivity Side

          USB2
          USB 3.0
          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          HDMI3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Rear

          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack
          Component
          YPbPr + L/R cinch
          AV input
          CVBS shared with YPbPr
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          External Control
          RJ-48
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          • HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          • ARC
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          HDMI2
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          USB1
          USB 2.0

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          HDMI
          DVI (all ports)

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          5  kg
          Set Width
          727  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          727  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          • M4
          • 100 x 100 mm
          Set Height
          425  mm
          Set Depth
          64/77  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          490  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          186  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          5.7  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

