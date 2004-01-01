  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    32HFL3014/12
    • Take control Take control Take control
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      32HFL3014/12

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Take control

        Powered by CMND

        • EasySuite

        CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

        CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

        MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

        Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

        Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

        Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo or custom background to the menu to increase the visibility of your brand.

        Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

        Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

        Mixed channel map to combine analogue and digital channels

        One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

        USB auto playback. Music, movies, and more

        Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80  cm
          Display
          • LED HD TV
          • D-LED
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Analog TV
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Features

          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          • Picture Format
          • Independent volume control
          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • Subtitles
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Style
          • Picture Format
          • Sound Style
          • Volume
          • Menu language
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Your brand
          • Welcome Logo
          • Customizable Home Screen
          Clock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF
          CMND&Control
          • Remote Management over RF
          • TV Group management
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          Control
          Block Automatic Channel Update
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Languages
          Guest language control
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Off-Line Channel Editor

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          • Headphone Detection
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • WMV
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
          Multimedia connections
          USB

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Incredible surround
          • Dolby MS10

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C
          Standby power consumption
          &lt;0.3W
          Energy Label Class
          E
          Eu Energy Label power
          28  W
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Auto switch-off timer
          EPREL registration number
          345104

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Edge Stand
          • 2x AAA batteries
          • Power Cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
          Optional
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 2.0

        • Connectivity Rear

          Scart
          • CVBS
          • RGB
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          • ARC
          • HDMI 1.4
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub
          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          HDMI
          ARC (HDMI1)
          Scart
          Power on scart

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          4.6  kg
          Set Width
          732  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          732  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          • 100 x 100 mm
          • M6
          Set Height
          432  mm
          Set Depth
          77  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          455  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          166  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          4.7  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.