    Professional LCD TV

    32HFL3232D/10
      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      Perfectly reliable to your guests

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

        Perfectly reliable to your guests

        Philips Hospitality LCD TV

        • 32" EasySuite
        • LCD
        • DVB-T MPEG 2/4
        Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

        Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

        The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

        Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

        Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

        The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos and mp3 music of most USB-sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot at the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on screen content browser. You can now view and share your photos and music.

        Integrated Connectivity Panel

        The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

        Welcome message on screen display

        A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

        Volume limitation

        This feature predefines the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        Programmable Switch On Channel

        Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows to show a predefined channel when the TV is turned on.

        Additional headphone connection for personal listening

        This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

        Advanced EPG and channel list

        The attractive EPG and channel list includes intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics for easily finding your favorite channels.

        One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels

        One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          81  cm
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Active Control
          • Color Enhancement
          • Digital Crystal Clear
          • Digital Noise Reduction
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Sharpness Adjustment
          • 2D/3D noise reduction
          • 1080p 24/25/30Hz processing
          • 1080p 50/60Hz processing
          Display screen type
          LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Dynamic screen contrast
          100,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Peak Luminance ratio
          74  %
          Screen enhancement
          Anti-Reflection coated screen

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF
          TV system
          • PAL I
          • PAL B/G
          • PAL D/K
          • SECAM B/G
          • SECAM D/K
          • SECAM L/L'
          • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
          Digital TV
          DVB-T MPEG4
          Number of Preset Channels
          999
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • SECAM
          • PAL

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • Slideshow files (.alb)
          • JPEG Still pictures

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Autostore
          • Fine Tuning
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Keyboard lock-out
          • Security menu access
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • On Screen Display
          • Side Control
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          • Graphical User Interface
          • Program List
          Clock
          Sleep Timer
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Sleep timer
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Welcome message
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • Auto Format
          • Super Zoom
          • Movie expand 14:9
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Subtitle Zoom
          • Widescreen
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          Remote Control
          • TV
          • battery anti-theft protection
          • low battery detection
          Interactive hotel features
          • Block automatic channel update
          • Block over-the-air SW download
          Remote control type
          22AV1104B (RC6)
          Teletext
          1000 page Smart Text
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware upgradeable via RF
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          Teletext enhancements
          • Fast text
          • Program information Line

        • Healthcare

          Safety
          Double isolation Class II
          Convenience
          Headphone out

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Incredible Surround
          • Smart Sound
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          • Mono
          • Nicam Stereo
          • Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          2
          Number of Scarts
          2
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Front / Side connections
          • HDMI v1.3
          • CVBS in
          • Audio L/R in
          • Headphone Out
          • USB 2.0
          Ext 1 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • RGB
          HDMI 1
          HDMI v1.3
          Ext 2 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • CVBS in
          Other connections
          • PC Audio in
          • PC-In VGA
          • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
          • Common Interface
          Ext 3
          • YPbPr
          • Audio L/R in

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240V; 50Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 35 °C
          Standby power consumption
          0.23W
          Power consumption (typical)
          105  W
          Annual energy consumption
          123  kW·h
          Presence of lead
          Yes*
          Mercury content
          42  mg

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Table top stand
          • Power cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          Optional accessories
          • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
          • Wallmount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          160  mm
          Product weight
          8.3  kg
          Set Width
          796  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          796  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          200 x 200 mm
          Box height
          610  mm
          Box width
          1026  mm
          Set Height
          508.3  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.8  kg
          Set Depth
          93  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          556  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          220  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          9.4  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop tilt stand
        • Warranty leaflet

