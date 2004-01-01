Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Perfectly reliable to your guests
With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.
Professional LCD TV
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos and mp3 music of most USB-sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot at the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on screen content browser. You can now view and share your photos and music.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.
A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.
This feature predefines the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.
Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows to show a predefined channel when the TV is turned on.
This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
The attractive EPG and channel list includes intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics for easily finding your favorite channels.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.
