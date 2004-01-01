Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Impress your guests, most efficiently
With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.
Professional LCD TV
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.
ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate in the guest menu to find their own country channels, news and hotel information easily without the need of an interactive entertainment system.
Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store image on the TV which can be displayed as start-up or info channel.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.
Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Multimedia Applications
Convenience
Healthcare
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Power
Green Specifications
Accessories
Dimensions
