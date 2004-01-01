  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Professional LCD TV

    32HFL3233D/10
    Impress your guests, most efficiently
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LCD TV

      32HFL3233D/10

      Impress your guests, most efficiently

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LCD TV

      Impress your guests, most efficiently

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      Impress your guests, most efficiently

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LCD TV

      Impress your guests, most efficiently

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

        Impress your guests, most efficiently

        Philips Hospitality LCD TV

        • 32" EasySuite
        • LCD
        • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

        All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

        ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

        ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate in the guest menu to find their own country channels, news and hotel information easily without the need of an interactive entertainment system.

        Hotel Scenea for a tailored info and start-up channel

        Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store image on the TV which can be displayed as start-up or info channel.

        Integrated Connectivity Panel

        The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

        With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        Additional headphone connection for personal listening

        This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          81  cm
          Color cabinet
          High gloss black deco front with black cabinet
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Color Enhancement
          • Color Transient Improvement
          • Digital Crystal Clear
          • Digital Noise Reduction
          • Luminance Transient Improver
          • Sharpness Adjustment
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Automatic skin tone correction
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • 1080p 24/25/30Hz processing
          • 1080p 50/60Hz processing
          • Active Control
          Display screen type
          LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Dynamic screen contrast
          50,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)
          Screen enhancement
          Anti-Reflection coated screen

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF
          TV system
          • PAL I
          • PAL B/G
          • SECAM B/G
          • SECAM L/L'
          • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
          • PAL D/K
          • SECAM D/K
          Digital TV
          • DVB-T MPEG4
          • DVB-C MPEG4*
          Number of Preset Channels
          999
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • JPEG Still pictures
          Video Playback Formats
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • Fine Tuning
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          • Keyboard lock-out
          • Cloning of TV settings via RF
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Side Control
          • Graphical User Interface
          Clock
          Sleep Timer
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Welcome message
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • Movie expand 14:9
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Widescreen
          • Subtitle Zoom
          • Super Zoom
          • Auto Format
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          Remote Control
          • low battery detection
          • battery anti-theft protection
          Interactive hotel features
          • Block automatic channel update
          • Block over-the-air SW download
          • MyChoice
          • ThemeTV Lite
          Remote control type
          22AV1104C (RC6)
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Teletext
          1000 page Smart Text
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Firmware upgradeable via RF

        • Healthcare

          Control
          Multi remote control
          Safety
          Double isolation Class II
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Incredible Surround
          • Smart Sound
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Sound System
          Nicam Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          2
          Number of Scarts
          1
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Front / Side connections
          • Headphone Out
          • USB 2.0
          • HDMI v1.3
          • Audio L/R in
          • CVBS in
          Ext 1 Scart
          • Audio L/R
          • RGB
          • CVBS in
          HDMI 1
          HDMI v1.3
          Other connections
          • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
          Ext 2
          YPbPr in

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240V, 50/60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 35 °C
          Standby power consumption
          0.3
          Power consumption (typical)
          73  W
          Annual energy consumption
          101  kW·h
          Presence of lead
          Yes*

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Table top stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          Optional accessories
          • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
          • Wallmount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          160  mm
          Product weight
          8.35  kg
          Set Width
          795.6  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          795.6  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          200 x 200 mm
          Box height
          610  mm
          Box width
          1000  mm
          Set Height
          508.4  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.7  kg
          Set Depth
          93  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          557.6  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          221.4  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          10  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop tilt stand
        • Warranty leaflet

