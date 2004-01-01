Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Impress your guests, most efficiently
The best viewing experience in a thin and energy efficient LED TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.
Professional LED TV
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.
ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate in the guest menu to find their own country channels, news and hotel information easily without the need of an interactive entertainment system.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through Hotel Info. Your guests have access to hotel info pages which can be changed regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.
