    Professional LED TV

    42HFL3017D/10
      -{discount-value}

      Professional LED TV

      42HFL3017D/10

      Professional LED TV

      Professional LED TV

        Impress your guests, most efficiently

        with superior LED technology

        • 42" EasySuite+
        • LED
        • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
        MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

        The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

        All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

        ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

        ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate in the guest menu to find their own country channels, news and hotel information easily without the need of an interactive entertainment system.

        Integrated Connectivity Panel

        The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

        With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        Additional headphone connection for personal listening

        This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

        SmartInfo for branded hotel info pages even offline

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through Hotel Info. Your guests have access to hotel info pages which can be changed regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          107  cm
          Color cabinet
          high gloss black cabinet
          Display
          LED Full HD
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Picture enhancement
          • Digital Crystal Clear
          • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Dynamic screen contrast
          100.000:1
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs
          up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
          Video inputs
          • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
          • up to 1920x1080p

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          TV system
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Digital TV
          • DVB-C MPEG4*
          • DVB-C MPEG2*
          • DVB-T MPEG2*
          • DVB-T MPEG4*
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video Playback Formats
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • WMV9/VC1
          Music Playback Formats
          MP3
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          • Keyboard lock-out
          • Cloning of TV settings via RF
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Side Control
          • Graphical User Interface
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          Clock
          Sleep Timer
          Clock Enhancements
          Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Welcome message
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • 4:3
          • Movie expand 14:9
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Widescreen
          • Subtitle Zoom
          • Super Zoom
          • Auto Format
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          Remote Control
          • low battery detection
          • battery anti-theft protection
          Interactive hotel features
          • Block automatic channel update
          • MyChoice
          • ThemeTV Lite
          Remote control type
          22AV1108A (RC6)
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Teletext
          1000 page Smart Text
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Firmware upgradeable via RF

        • Healthcare

          Control
          Multi remote control
          Safety
          • Nurse call system compatible
          • Double isolation Class II
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20W (2 x 10W)
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Clear Sound
          • Incredible Surround
          • Treble and Bass Control

        • Connectivity

          Number of AV connections
          1
          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          HDMI features
          Audio Return Channel
          Number of component in (YPbPr)
          1
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
          1
          Number of USBs
          2
          Other connections
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (coaxial)
          • Headphone out
          • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
          • Bathroom speaker out
          • IR out

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240V, 50/60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 35 °C
          Standby power consumption
          &lt;0.3W
          Energy Label Class
          A
          Eu Energy Label power
          62  W
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          Annual energy consumption
          91  kW·h

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Table top stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          Optional accessories
          Set up remote 22AV8573/00

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          160  mm
          Product weight
          12.9  kg
          Set Width
          977.2  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          977.2  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          400 x 400 mm
          Box height
          702  mm
          Box width
          1205  mm
          Set Height
          589  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          18.7  kg
          Set Depth
          42.9  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          628.7  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          210  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          15.3  kg

