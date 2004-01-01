Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading in entertainment.