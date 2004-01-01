Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Dare to be different!
Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV with powerful picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of premium hotel features, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional LED TV
Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the color and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall color.
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.
Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are light weight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.
Secure Simplyshare gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!
Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading in entertainment.
With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.
The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).
To show HD premium content to the guest there is a need for strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
