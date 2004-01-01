  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV with powerful picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of premium hotel features, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV with powerful picture performance and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of premium hotel features, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

        Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

        Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

        Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the color and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall color.

        Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

        The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

        Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are light weight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

        SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

        SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

        SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

        Secure SimplyShare to stream movies and music to your TV

        Secure Simplyshare gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

        Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

        Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading in entertainment.

        Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

        With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

        Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

        The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

        VSecure for content protection over IP and RF

        To show HD premium content to the guest there is a need for strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

        Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight light system
          LED wide color

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          • 16:9
          • Widescreen
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          107  cm
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Picture enhancement
          • Active Control + Light sensor
          • Digital Noise Reduction
          • Luminance Transient Improver
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Pixel Plus HD
          • HD Natural Motion
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Dynamic screen contrast
          500,000 : 1
          Viewing angle
          176º (H) / 176º (V)
          Color processing
          4 trillion colors (14bit RGB)

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs
          up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
          Video inputs
          • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
          • up to 1920x1080p

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Input
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • Hyperband
          • S-Channel
          • UHF
          • VHF
          TV system
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Digital TV
          • DVB-C MPEG4*
          • DVB-T MPEG4*
          • DVB-T2
          • DVB-C MPEG2*
          • DVB-T MPEG2*
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          • NTSC

        • Smart TV Applications

          Control
          IXP control
          Net TV
          • Online apps
          • For HotelTV, configurable
          SimplyShare
          DMP, Secured Pairing
          Other
          HbbTV

        • Multimedia Applications

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video Playback Formats
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG

        • Convenience

          Ease of Installation
          • Plug & Play
          • Advanced Hotel Mode
          • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
          • PLL Digital Tuning
          • Automatic Channel Install(ACI)
          • Program Name
          • Auto Program Naming
          • Autostore
          • Cloning of TV settings via USB
          • Installation menu locking
          • Security menu access
          • Keyboard lock-out
          Ease of Use
          • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
          • 1 channel list analog/digital
          • On Screen Display
          • Program List
          • Back Controls
          • Graphical User Interface
          Clock
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake up Clock
          Clock Enhancements
          Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
          Comfort
          • Hotel Guest features
          • Auto power on
          • Green/Fast startup
          • Welcome message
          • Switch on channel
          • Volume limitation
          • Sleep timer
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Movie expand 16:9
          • Widescreen
          • Super Zoom
          • Auto Format
          Electronic Program Guide
          • 8 day Electronic Program Guide
          • Now + Next EPG
          • IP EPG
          Remote Control
          • low battery detection
          • battery anti-theft protection
          Interactive hotel features
          • Connectivity panel compatible
          • ThemeTV
          • Block automatic channel update
          • Block over-the-air SW download
          • Vsecure
          • SmartInstall
          • MyChoice
          • SmartInfo Premium
          Remote control type
          22AV1109A/10 (RC6)
          Prison mode
          Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Firmware upgradeable via RF
          • Firmware upgradeable via IP
          Teletext enhancements
          • Fast text
          • Program information Line

        • Healthcare

          Control
          Multi remote control
          Safety
          • Nurse call system compatible
          • Double isolation Class II
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 12W, Invisible Sound
          Sound Enhancement
          • Auto Volume Leveler
          • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
          • Incredible Surround

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Connectivity Enhancements
          • Serial Xpress interface
          • IR-out
          • RJ-48 connector
          • Fast Infrared loop through
          • Power on scart
          • USB2.0
          • External Power 12V/15W
          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of component in (YPbPr)
          1
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System standby
          Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
          1
          Number of USBs
          3
          Other connections
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Headphone out
          • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
          • Bathroom speaker out
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          Wireless LAN
          802.11 b/g/n

        • Power

          Mains power
          220 - 240V, 50/60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 40 °C
          Standby power consumption
          &lt; 0.3W
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          47  W
          Annual energy consumption
          66  kW·h

        • Green Specifications

          Safety
          Flame retardant housing
          Low Power Standby
          Yes
          SmartPower Eco
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop swivel stand
          • Wall mounting bracket
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • DC power adapter
          Optional accessories
          Set up remote 22AV8573/00

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          130  mm
          Product weight
          12  kg
          Set Width
          957  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          957  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          400 x 400 mm
          Box height
          710  mm
          Box width
          1042  mm
          Set Height
          579  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          18.2  kg
          Set Depth
          35.3  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          630  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          196  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          14.9  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop tilt stand
        • Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.

