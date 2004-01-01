  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Chasing innovation Chasing innovation Chasing innovation
      Energy Label Europe G

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      43BDL4550D/00

      Chasing innovation

      Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Signage Solutions
      - {discount-value}

      Signage Solutions

      D-Line Display

      Total

      recurring payment

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android

      • 43"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500cd/m²
      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

      Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

      ADS wide-view panel display

      Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108.0  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42.5  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.2451 x 2451 mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 G Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Operating system
        Android 8.0

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        WiFi
        dual antenna 2,4Ghz and 5Ghz
        4G/LTE antenna connectors
        mPCIe

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 15
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        RS232
        WiFi protocol
        a b g n, 802.1x

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        83  W
        Consumption (Max)
        123 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        973.0  mm
        Product weight
        10.71  kg
        Set Height
        561.2  mm
        Set Depth
        63.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        38.31  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.09  inch
        Wall Mount
        200 (H) x 200(V) mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.50  inch
        Bezel width
        13.9 mm (Even bezel)
        Product weight (lb)
        23.61  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2 x A53 + 2 x A73
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        3GB DDR
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • AC Switch Cover
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • Screws
        Stand
        BM05922 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • VCCI
        • CU
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.