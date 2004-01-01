  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Professional TV

    43HFL2869T/12
      Professional TV

      43HFL2869T/12

      Delight your guests

      Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Delight your guests

      Delight your guests

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Delight your guests

        Delight your guests

        with pure taste

        • 43" Studio
        • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page

        A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

        USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

        USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

        Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

        USB for multimedia playback

        USB for multimedia playback

        Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

        One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels

        One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.

        Advanced volume control to avoid guest disturbance

        With advanced volume control you can install the start-up volume of the TV and predifine the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.

        Prevent unauthorized use by joystick control locking

        By disabling or enabling the joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.

        Installation menu locking

        Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        LED TV for images with incredible contrast

        With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          43  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          108  cm
          Display
          LED Full HD
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Features

          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          Digital services
          • Subtitles
          • Teletext
          • MHEG
          • Now&Next
          • 8d EPG
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          Switch On control
          • Channel/Source
          • Picture Style
          • Volume (incl. HP)
          Anti-Theft
          Kensington Lock
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Your brand
          Welcome Logo
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • via USB
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          Control
          Block Automatic Channel Update
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Off-Line Channel Editor

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          Multi-Remote Control
          Convenience
          Headphone out

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • HEVC
          • TS
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SSA SUB
          • ASS
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@30Hz
          Multimedia connections
          USB

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • Equalizer
          • Balance
          • AVL
          • Incredible surround
          • Dynamic Bass

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5 °C to 45 °C
          Standby power consumption
          &lt;0.3 W
          Energy Label Class
          A++
          Eu Energy Label power
          37  W
          Power Saving Features
          Eco mode
          Annual energy consumption
          54  kW·h

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
          • 2x AAA batteries
          • Tabletop Stand
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          Optional
          • Setup RC 22AV9573A
          • Remote Control 22AV1601A/12

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 2.0
          AV input
          CVBS+L/R (Cinch)

        • Connectivity Rear

          Scart
          • CVBS
          • RGB
          • SVHS
          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          • HDMI 1.4
          • ARC
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub
          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          8.3  kg
          Set Width
          974  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          974  mm
          Wall mount compatible
          • M6
          • 200 x 200 mm
          Set Height
          572  mm
          Set Depth
          64/93  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          615  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          220  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          9.2  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • Warranty leaflet

