Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Tabletop tilt stand
- Warranty leaflet
Simply connect
Enjoy the freedom of surfing the web and get access to a rich selection of online apps with Net TV on this professional ultra-thin hotel LED LCD TV.
Professional LED LCD TV
Did you know half of travellers around the world indicated us that they would prefer to stay at a hotel with Net TV services on offer, over a hotel that doesn't? With Net TV a wealth of online apps awaits you. Experience a rich selection of online services with Philips Net TV specifically build into the MediaSuite range. Enjoy Catch-up TV, youtube, pictures, infotainment, weather, and other internet directly on your TV whenever you like. Through our partner network you can also opt for IPTV system integration without the use of a STB, allowing for tailor made portals.
The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.
400Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images in fast action movies. The new Philips PMR standard shows the combined visible effect of the fastest panel refresh rate, HD Natural Motion and unique processing formula, for unprecedented motion sharpness.
All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.
Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store image on the TV which can be displayed as start-up or info channel.
For initial TV installations, Instant Initial Cloning will save you 3-5 minutes per TV simply because the USB files are automatically read and copied to the TV without having to use the TV menu anymore. Instant Initial Cloning allows you to significantly reduce installation time and cost.
To show HD premium content to the guest there is a need for strict content security precautions from the content industry. Philips developed VSecure over RF and IP (Marlin and Windows DRM) for content protection on your Hotel TV.
The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).
With the Green Button guests have the possibility to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating cost while involving guests directly.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.
The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need of any external Connectivity Panel.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.
Picture/Display
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Multimedia Applications
Convenience
Convenience
Healthcare
Sound
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Connectivity
Power
Green Specifications
Accessories
Accessories
Dimensions
