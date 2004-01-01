  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    • Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display

      Signage Solutions C-Line Display

      55BDL6051C/00

      Interactive meeting display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      Interactive meeting display

      high-end capacitive multi-touch technology

      • 55"
      • Powered by Android
      • 350cd/m²
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

      Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Fast and easy video conferencing

      Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

      Crestron Connected certified

      Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.78  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.64  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.315(H) x 0.315 (V) mm
        Optimum resolution
        3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300 :1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000 :1
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5mm Jack (x2)
        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • USB-C
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI - D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Landscape (18/7)
        • Portrait (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        DPMS power saving system
        Yes

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        135  W
        Consumption (Max)
        300 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        UHD Formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 50 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        6*M4*L6, 100mm pitch, Max. Size 240mm x 150mm
        Set Width
        1264.40  mm
        Product weight
        33  kg
        Set Height
        735.20  mm
        Set Depth
        87.9mm(D@wall mount) / 97.8mm(D@handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        49.78  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.94  inch
        Wall Mount
        400(H)x400(V) mm, M6
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.46(D@wall mount) / 3.85(D@handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        1.50 mm(even)
        Product weight (lb)
        72.75  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • DAT
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        Micro SD Card
        Support to 1TB
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
        • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
        RAM
        DDR4 4GB

      • Multi-touch Interactivity

        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
        • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Power cable (x3)
        • RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • AAA batteries (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control (x1)
        • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • CU
        • EMF
        • EPA
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        • ETL

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

