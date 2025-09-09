  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      OLED 720 series 4K UHD OLED TV

      55OLED720/98

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Every show. Every film. Every game.

      The thrill is real with our most affordable OLED TV. Whatever you watch or play, the lifelike picture and smooth motion dial up the excitement . Dolby Atmos sound for every show, movie and game.

      Every show. Every film. Every game.

      4K UHD OLED Google TV

      • 139 cm (55") 4K UHD OLED TV
      • Google TV™
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture.

      Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture.

      The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      AI voice control. Google Assistant

      AI voice control. Google Assistant

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail-even in dark and bright areas-when you're streaming HDR content.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Take your gaming to the next level

      Take your gaming to the next level

      HDMI VRR lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. Low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Play without limits and immerse in QLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate gets the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Dolby Vision
        • Standard, Dynamic, Movie, ECO ,Gentle, Vivid, Sport, Game
        Variable Refresh Rate
        144Hz

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz 2560 x 1440 - 60/120Hz 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        32GB

      • Smart TV Features

        SmartTV apps*
        • Youtube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Google Search
        • YouTube Music
        • Netflix
        Ease of Use
        One-stop smart menu button
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        MPEG1,MPEG2,MPEG4,H.264,HEVC/H.265,VP8,AVS, AVS2.0,AV1, Motion JPEG,H,VP9
        Music Playback Formats
        MPEG1/2 Layer1,MPEG1/2 Layer2,AMR,MPEG1/2 Layer3,AC3,EAC3(DDP),LPCM,AAC, HEAAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • User Interaction

        Remote Control
        Voice*
        Signal strength indication
        Yes

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        Dolby Atmos

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • Max 48Gbps data rate
        • HDMI VRR
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI-CEC
        Yes

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HLG

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100--240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1228  mm
        Set Height
        711  mm
        Set Depth
        45  mm
        Product weight
        19  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1228  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        747  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        335  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        19.5  kg
        Box width
        1395  mm
        Box height
        812  mm
        Box depth
        124  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        23  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        300 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
      • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
      • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
      • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
      • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
      • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Memory size (Flash) : 32GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
      • Images are for illustrative purpose

