    Professional TV

    65BFL2214/97
    Professional productivity
      Professional TV

      65BFL2214/97

      Professional productivity

      Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

      Professional TV

      Professional productivity

      Professional productivity

      Professional TV

      Professional productivity

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        Professional productivity

        with Chromecast built-in and HDMI hotplug

        • 65" B-Line
        • powered by Android™

        Chromecast built-in for wireless content sharing

        Make meetings run smoother and faster with seamless wireless connectivity to the big screen from any Apple, Windows or Android™ device. Chromecast built-in enables instant casting of presentations and media from mobiles, laptops, and tablets in up to 4K resolution. It's cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for corporate use.

        HDMI hotplug detection with auto on/off function

        When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off functioning.

        Android updates provide the latest functionality

        Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

        Google Play Store access for apps and media

        Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

        Crestron Connected certified system integration

        Connect this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.

        Scheduler for content playback at selected times

        Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

        Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

        Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

        Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Panel resolution
          3840x2160p
          Brightness
          340  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Operation Mode
          • Landscape
          • 16/7

        • Supported Display Resolution

          HDMI
          Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
          Tuner
          • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
          USB, LAN
          • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          • HLS
          • OTT App Channels

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • YouTube
          • Google Play Store*
          • Google Play Movies
          • Google Play Games
          • YouTube Music
          Memory size(Flash)
          16GB*

        • Corporate Features

          Wired Presentations
          • Auto Input Selection
          • Auto Power ON
          • Auto Power OFF
          Wireless Presentations
          • Chromecast built-in
          • Secure Sharing
          • Network-managed Sharing
          Signage Functions
          • CMND&Create
          • Scheduler
          • Banners
          Control
          • Crestron Connected (v2)
          • Extron
          • Neets
          Customizable
          • Home Screen
          • Location Name
          • Device Name

        • Professional TV Features

          Professional Mode
          • Switch-ON Settings Control
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Menu Lock
          • Volume Limitation
          Control
          • CMND IP Remote Management
          • JEDI Android API Control
          • JAPIT HTML5 Control
          • AppControl
          Convenience
          • Google Assistant*
          • Google Account Login
          • >40 Supported Menu Languages
          • Weather Forecast
          Safety
          • Double Isolation Class II
          • Flame Retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AC-4
          • DTS Studio Sound
          External speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8 Ohm

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV2005C
          • 2x AAA batteries
          • Power Cord
          • RJ48 to DB9 adapter
          Optional
          Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 ac
          • Wifi-Direct

        • Connectivity Bottom

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI2
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          HDMI3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          USB2
          USB 2.0
          External Control
          RJ-48
          External power
          12V, max 1.5A
          External speaker out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          HDMI1
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 3.0

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • Auto Input Selection

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1446  mm
          Set Height
          837  mm
          Set Depth
          76  mm
          Product weight
          17.6  kg
          Wall mount compatible
          • M6
          • 300 x 300 mm

            • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

