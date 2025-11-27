  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    No frills, still thrills.

      QD MiniLED 4K QD MiniLED TV

      75MLED800/56

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      No frills, still thrills.

      Step up to the brilliance with the Mini-LED smart TV that loves to entertain, whether movies, sports. This affordable Mini-LED TV brings you superb images through Quantum Dot technology that reveals awesome details and colors in any light.

      See all benefits

      No frills, still thrills.

      4K QD MiniLED TV

      • 189cm(75") 4K QD Mini-LED TV
      • Google TV™
      • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
      Quantum Dot technology for incredible color and contrast

      Quantum Dot technology for incredible color and contrast

      Bolder colors. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology allows a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you’ll see more colors than ever before!

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp youll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-andorganises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      AI voice control. Google Assistant

      AI voice control. Google Assistant

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.

      Epic gaming. 144 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR

      Epic gaming. 144 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR

      Play without limits and immerse in QD MiniLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics. the QD MiniLEDs gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144Hz VRR via HDMI.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to seeno more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like theyre really happening around you.

      Color and contrast with HDR10 and HLG

      Color and contrast with HDR10 and HLG

      Brighter colors. Vivid tones. From the darkest scenes to the brightest light, clarity is everything. This is where high dynamic range impresses with clearer color and contrast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD QD Mini LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Native refresh rate
        144  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10+
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Dolby Vision
        • Standard, Dynamic, Movie, ECO ,Gentle, Vivid, Sport, Game

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        576p - 50Hz, 640 x 480 - 60Hz, 720p - 50/60Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz, 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz"

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Smart TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        32GB
        Smart TV app*
        • Netflix
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        Screen mirroring
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        MPEG1,MPEG2,MPEG4,H.264,HEVC/H.265,VP8,Motion JPEG,H.263,VP9
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        44W
        Speaker configuration
        50W (2x15W+1x20W)
        Codec
        Dolby Atmos
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.1
        HDMI eARC
        HDMI 2
        HDMI VRR
        Yes on all HDMI ports
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
        • Max 48Gbps data rate
        • HDMI VRR
        HDMI-CEC
        Yes
        HDCP
        Yes

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HLG
        • MEMC
        HDMI
        HDMI 2/3 : HDMI 2.1 bandwidth 48Gbps, upto 4K 144Hz

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1667  mm
        Set Height
        960  mm
        Set Depth
        78  mm
        Product weight
        28  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1667  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        984  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        400  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        29  kg
        Box width
        1830  mm
        Box height
        1217  mm
        Box depth
        140  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        36  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        400 x 300 mm

      • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
      • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
      • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.
      • Memory size (Flash) : 32GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
      • Images are for illustrative purpose
      • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

