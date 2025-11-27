Step up to the brilliance with the Mini-LED smart TV that loves to entertain, whether movies, sports. This affordable Mini-LED TV brings you superb images through Quantum Dot technology that reveals awesome details and colors in any light.
No frills, still thrills.
4K QD MiniLED TV
189cm(75") 4K QD Mini-LED TV
Google TV™
Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
Quantum Dot technology for incredible color and contrast
Bolder colors. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology allows a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you’ll see more colors than ever before!
Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp youll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-andorganises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
AI voice control. Google Assistant
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.
Epic gaming. 144 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR
Play without limits and immerse in QD MiniLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics. the QD MiniLEDs gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144Hz VRR via HDMI.
Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to seeno more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like theyre really happening around you.
Color and contrast with HDR10 and HLG
Brighter colors. Vivid tones. From the darkest scenes to the brightest light, clarity is everything. This is where high dynamic range impresses with clearer color and contrast.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Display
4K Ultra HD QD Mini LED
Panel resolution
3840x2160
Native refresh rate
144
Hz
Picture engine
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
Picture enhancement
HDR10+
HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Dolby Vision
Standard, Dynamic, Movie, ECO ,Gentle, Vivid, Sport, Game
Display input resolution
Resolution-Refresh rate
576p - 50Hz, 640 x 480 - 60Hz, 720p - 50/60Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz, 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz"
