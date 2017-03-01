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Discontinued

Professional DJ headphones

A5PRO/00

4

| (6) Reviews

Professional DJ Headphones

5-time World’s Best DJ winner, Armin van Buuren collaborated with Philips to bring you the A5-PRO headphones. Backed by his experience, the A5 is engineered to meet the highest standards and demands of international DJs and industry pros.

See all benefits

in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

Professional DJ Headphones

  • 50mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Supra-aural cushions

  • Full folding

50mm drivers engineered for 3500mW power handling

50mm drivers engineered for 3500mW power handling

High powered 50mm neodymium drivers are engineered for 3500mW power handling – no matter what the source is. Sound delivery is clear, dynamic and distortion-free even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.

Aluminum-hinged alloy steel headband for enhanced durability

Aluminum-hinged alloy steel headband for enhanced durability

The Philips A5-PRO combines robust construction with exceptional fit. With its hard anodized-finish and sturdy yet lightweight aluminum structure, it is the perfect companion to withstand any active DJ environment.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4
2

01/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Will find no better!

Bought these headphones with the idea they'd live up to expectations. I can happily say they've passed them by far! The quality of material is very comfortable but can get slightly uncomfortable if worn in hot temperatures. The sound is superb with its clear and clean balance. There's not too much or too little of anything!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

05/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb build and sound quality :-)

I was pleasantly surprised with these headphones from Philips. Absolutely fine and well sound, comparable to professional studio headphones - precise, natural and neutral sound without coloring, audible very low thd distortions, without any noticeable resonanses (also in low frequencies, very rare in closed concept headphones), with really huge dynamic (easy to detect in some headphones afect to sound with compresed dynamic), all sound spectrum bands perfectly matched. Really good choice to monitor recording, edit, mastering works and critical listening job. Also build quality is top flight and hammer. A5PRO are easy to drive by good mp3 players not only by main powered studio and hifi gear. Sound quality shows for me better than Fidelio L1, L2 and X1. One and only little cons : noise suppression is not good as in Fidelio M1 headphones.

This review was made for A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

This review was made for A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

05/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb build and sound quality :-)

I was pleasantly surprised with these headphones from Philips. Absolutely fine and well sound, comparable to professional studio headphones - precise, natural and neutral sound without coloring, audible very low thd distortions, without any noticeable resonanses (also in low frequencies, very rare in closed concept headphones), with really huge dynamic (easy to detect in some headphones afect to sound with compresed dynamic), all sound spectrum bands perfectly matched. Really good choice to monitor recording, edit, mastering works and critical listening job. Also build quality is top flight and hammer. A5PRO are easy to drive by good mp3 players not only by main powered studio and hifi gear. Sound quality shows for me better than Fidelio L1, L2 and X1. One and only little cons : noise suppression is not good as in Fidelio M1 headphones.

This review was made for A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

This review was made for A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

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